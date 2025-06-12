Wedmont Private Capital Has $305,000 Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Wedmont Private Capital cut its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Argus upgraded Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.63.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.2%

D stock opened at $55.53 on Thursday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.99 and a 1-year high of $61.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.48 and its 200-day moving average is $54.89. The firm has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.56.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

