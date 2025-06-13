Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $4.19 Million Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $4,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 10,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, insider Elizabeth Meloy Hepding sold 3,500 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $293,230.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,407.08. This trade represents a 24.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 38,657 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $3,209,690.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,186 shares in the company, valued at $16,040,233.58. The trade was a 16.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IR shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $94.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.91.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

NYSE:IR opened at $82.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.61 and a twelve month high of $106.03.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.96%.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

