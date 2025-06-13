Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $901,000 Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 57.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 5,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MPC opened at $165.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.89. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $115.10 and a 52 week high of $183.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.54 and a 200-day moving average of $146.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $31.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.91 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 2.45%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

MPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $169.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.21.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

