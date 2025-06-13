Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given New $225.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Oracle from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.30.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock opened at $199.67 on Thursday. Oracle has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $202.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total transaction of $648,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,538,339.30. This trade represents a 7.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total transaction of $291,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,400.30. The trade was a 5.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,366 shares of company stock valued at $4,015,723 in the last quarter. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 284.9% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

