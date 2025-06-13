Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Raised to $215.00 at Evercore ISI

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Evercore ISI from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ORCL. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital set a $135.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.30.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock opened at $199.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.44. The company has a market capitalization of $558.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.82, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. Oracle has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $202.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total transaction of $648,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,339.30. The trade was a 7.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $428,552.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749,670.92. This trade represents a 8.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,366 shares of company stock worth $4,015,723 over the last three months. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 284.9% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

