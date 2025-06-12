American National Bank & Trust Raises Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

American National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,858 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,465 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. General Pension Society PZU Joint Stock Co purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $4,010,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 200.9% in the first quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 362,128 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $39,387,000 after buying an additional 241,791 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 5.8% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 5,625,493 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $609,691,000 after buying an additional 308,653 shares in the last quarter. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.3% in the first quarter. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management now owns 11,156 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 4.2% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,788 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,312,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. DZ Bank upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, HSBC downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $142,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,671,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,808,670,208. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,997,190.40. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,560,845 shares of company stock worth $360,351,849. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $142.83 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $153.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.21, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

