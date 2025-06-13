Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,555 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EnRich Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $225.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $220.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.80. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $204.66 and a 1-year high of $258.07.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $263.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.74.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

