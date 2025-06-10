Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Stock Price

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $112.00 to $118.00 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EMR. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

NYSE EMR opened at $125.59 on Monday. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $90.06 and a one year high of $134.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $70.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.48%.

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,892,384.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,957 shares in the company, valued at $18,694,576.81. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $885,886,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $737,318,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3,866.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,022,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,581,000 after buying an additional 2,946,310 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,947,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4,583.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,185,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

