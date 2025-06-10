Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Receives $4.79 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.79.
Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on MRNS
Institutional Trading of Marinus Pharmaceuticals
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
MRNS stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.03. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.50.
About Marinus Pharmaceuticals
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Marinus Pharmaceuticals
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Palantir Stock Holds Support, Despite Political Backlash
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- 3 Tightly-Held Growth Stocks Set Up for Short Squeezes
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Science Applications International Is a Wicked Hot Buy in June
Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.