Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Receives $4.79 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.79.

Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1,564.7% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 219,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 206,614 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 266.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 354,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,335,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 1,071,410 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRNS stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.03. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.50.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

