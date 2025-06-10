Brokerages Set Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Target Price at $226.68

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIXGet Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have given a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $226.68.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WIX shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Wix.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Wix.com from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Baird R W upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Wix.com from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WIX. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Wix.com by 518.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,510,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $324,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,202 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LP lifted its position in Wix.com by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 1,425,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $305,734,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in Wix.com by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,422,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $305,260,000 after purchasing an additional 304,712 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wix.com by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,071,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,904,000 after purchasing an additional 380,800 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Wix.com by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 937,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $201,151,000 after purchasing an additional 162,400 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $153.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.83. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.31. Wix.com has a 12-month low of $137.94 and a 12-month high of $247.11.

Wix.com declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 27th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

