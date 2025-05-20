Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Free Report) by 186,686.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162,417 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Immatics worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Immatics by 166.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Immatics by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Immatics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its holdings in Immatics by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 15,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 4,731 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Immatics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

IMTX opened at $5.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $643.00 million, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average of $5.79. Immatics has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $13.77.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.92 million. Immatics had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 47.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that Immatics will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as TCR-engineered autologous or allogeneic adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

