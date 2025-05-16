Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Everest Group were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Everest Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,560,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,288,000 after acquiring an additional 43,793 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth about $488,588,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,281,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Everest Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,344,000 after buying an additional 8,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its position in Everest Group by 279.1% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 978,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,768,000 after purchasing an additional 720,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Stock Performance

NYSE EG opened at $343.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $351.50 and a 200-day moving average of $357.16. Everest Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $320.00 and a fifty-two week high of $407.30. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($1.01). Everest Group had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $16.32 EPS. Everest Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Everest Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.15%.

Insider Transactions at Everest Group

In related news, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.63, for a total transaction of $540,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,428,175.77. This trade represents a 10.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Everest Group from $470.00 to $394.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Everest Group from $375.00 to $372.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Everest Group from $400.00 to $396.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $362.00 to $361.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective (down previously from $420.00) on shares of Everest Group in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.18.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

