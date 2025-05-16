Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 787.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 182.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 7,026 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Talos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Talos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. 89.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Talos Energy Stock Performance

TALO opened at $8.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.65. Talos Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $12.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TALO shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Talos Energy

About Talos Energy

(Free Report)

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.