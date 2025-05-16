Bank of America Corp DE Sells 25,166 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,034 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,166 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.24% of Comfort Systems USA worth $36,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 54,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,093,000 after acquiring an additional 28,041 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 142,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,488,000 after acquiring an additional 72,268 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 37,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.00, for a total value of $211,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,156. This represents a 9.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William George III sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.11, for a total transaction of $5,876,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,317,532.03. This represents a 20.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,800 shares of company stock valued at $14,642,235 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FIX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $577.00 to $471.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.60.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $464.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $367.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $414.42. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $272.93 and a fifty-two week high of $553.09.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.09. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 10.80%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

