Northern Trust Corp Raises Stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,729,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275,131 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $14,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 20,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 158,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 43,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Stock Performance

UAA stock opened at $6.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 1.54. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $11.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UAA shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Under Armour from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.40 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus downgraded Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Under Armour has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.24.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

