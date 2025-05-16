Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Buys 317 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $46.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.06 and its 200 day moving average is $35.68. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.14 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). Exelixis had a net margin of 24.04% and a return on equity of 23.52%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on EXEL shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Exelixis from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.76.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 29,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $1,059,407.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 779,607 shares in the company, valued at $28,174,996.98. The trade was a 3.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 52,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $1,946,479.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 303,310 shares in the company, valued at $11,216,403.80. The trade was a 14.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,641 shares of company stock worth $4,810,161 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Articles

