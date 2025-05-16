Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 90.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,698 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 2,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Stock Up 1.6%

MEDP opened at $296.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.55. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.05 and a 52-week high of $459.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $327.86.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $558.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.38 million. Medpace had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 51.48%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

MEDP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Medpace from $340.00 to $313.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Medpace from $333.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Medpace from $400.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Medpace to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $349.30.

In other news, Director Fred B. Davenport, Jr. sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.82, for a total value of $516,715.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,856.36. This trade represents a 36.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

