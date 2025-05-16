BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires New Stake in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 154,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,264,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.05% of AST SpaceMobile as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 554.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $614,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,258.44. This represents a 27.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTS opened at $26.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.51. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $39.08.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ASTS. Roth Capital began coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $47.90 to $45.40 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AST SpaceMobile presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

