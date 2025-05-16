Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,108 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Plains GP were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Plains GP by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,340,765 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,643,000 after buying an additional 26,791 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Plains GP by 781.8% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 772,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,207,000 after buying an additional 685,307 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Plains GP by 669.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 76,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 66,977 shares during the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Plains GP in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,418,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Plains GP by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 177,361 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

PAGP stock opened at $18.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $16.61 and a fifty-two week high of $22.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 205.41%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PAGP shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Plains GP from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Plains GP from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Plains GP from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Plains GP from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

