Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) by 263.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,104,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800,183 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Waystar were worth $40,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WAY. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Waystar during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Waystar during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Waystar by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new position in Waystar during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Waystar during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000.

Get Waystar alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Melissa F. (Missy) Miller sold 3,400 shares of Waystar stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $143,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 43,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,597.70. The trade was a 7.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Canada Pension Plan Investment sold 7,517,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $300,686,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,692,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,691,440. The trade was a 20.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,466,751 shares of company stock valued at $530,908,994. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Waystar from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Waystar in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Waystar from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Waystar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $50.00 target price on shares of Waystar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waystar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WAY

Waystar Trading Down 0.6%

WAY opened at $39.25 on Friday. Waystar Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $48.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 436.11.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $256.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.47 million. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Waystar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waystar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waystar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.