Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,734 iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Saxony Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Vertex Planning Partners LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of IDU stock opened at $103.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.04. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $106.16.

About iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

