Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 75.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,673 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Pacific Sage Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Plug Power by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Abel Hall LLC bought a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PLUG shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $1.25 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $1.75 to $1.60 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $1.10 to $0.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $1.80 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.99.

Plug Power Trading Down 10.9%

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $3.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average is $1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.19.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 214.05%. The company had revenue of $133.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.92 million. Research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Plug Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.