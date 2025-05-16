Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in UDR were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in UDR by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in UDR by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in UDR by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC lifted its position in UDR by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 17,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $41.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.94. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.61 and a 12-month high of $47.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.32, a PEG ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.84.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. UDR had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $419.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 491.43%.

A number of research firms recently commented on UDR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price target on UDR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on UDR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.69.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $1,068,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 824,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,256,609. This trade represents a 2.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

