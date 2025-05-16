Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First American Bank now owns 10,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at Camden Property Trust

In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $665,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,621,540. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

CPT opened at $117.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.79. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $98.35 and a 12-month high of $127.69.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $390.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Camden Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Camden Property Trust

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.