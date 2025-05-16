iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its stake in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $4,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 317.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 969,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,096,000 after purchasing an additional 737,023 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,933,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 402,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,491,000 after purchasing an additional 146,600 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,972,000. Finally, Retireful LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,380,000.

NYSEARCA AOM opened at $44.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.92. iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $45.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

