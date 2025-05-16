Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 392,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 40,977 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $36,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FSS. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth $79,810,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at $78,192,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at $36,636,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Federal Signal by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 894,136 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $82,609,000 after purchasing an additional 322,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Federal Signal by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,199,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $203,184,000 after purchasing an additional 242,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Federal Signal

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.32 per share, with a total value of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,031,944.56. This represents a 0.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Price Performance

FSS stock opened at $94.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.23. Federal Signal Co. has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $102.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.23.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $463.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Federal Signal announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the conglomerate to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 16.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on FSS. DA Davidson upped their target price on Federal Signal from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. KeyCorp upgraded Federal Signal from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Federal Signal from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

Federal Signal Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

