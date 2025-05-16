Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Sells 8,772 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,772 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 191.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 354.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OII stock opened at $19.84 on Friday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.46 and a 52-week high of $30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.54.

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $674.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners raised shares of Oceaneering International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oceaneering International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

