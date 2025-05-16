BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Downgraded to Buy Rating by StockNews.com

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BCRX. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wedbush began coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.56.

BCRX opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day moving average of $7.95. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.92 and a 52-week high of $11.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.08.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $131.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.64 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,890,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,616,000 after buying an additional 1,583,826 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 58,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 11,711 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,979,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,890,000 after buying an additional 91,998 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

