AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) Position Lessened by Balyasny Asset Management L.P.

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,350 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in AST SpaceMobile were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,987,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955,941 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter valued at $59,523,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 641,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,539,000 after acquiring an additional 234,517 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,496,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,801,000 after acquiring an additional 229,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter valued at $4,380,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance

Shares of ASTS stock opened at $26.24 on Friday. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $39.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile ( NASDAQ:ASTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AST SpaceMobile news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $614,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,258.44. The trade was a 27.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $47.90 to $45.40 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AST SpaceMobile currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

Get Our Latest Report on ASTS

About AST SpaceMobile

(Free Report)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.