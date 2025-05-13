Global Endowment Management LP Has $7.84 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Global Endowment Management LP decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,719 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.0% of Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $749,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $69,572,000 after buying an additional 39,696 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 173.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,461,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $759,434,000 after buying an additional 2,196,353 shares in the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 216.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.67, for a total transaction of $476,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 506,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,664,732.58. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total transaction of $4,585,989.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,118,886 shares in the company, valued at $467,532,195.90. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,298 shares of company stock worth $23,818,478 over the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.09.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Trading Up 8.1%

Shares of AMZN opened at $208.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.