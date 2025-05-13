Avenir Corp Decreases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Avenir Corp decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 406,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 14,179 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 9.1% of Avenir Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Avenir Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $89,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $749,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $69,572,000 after buying an additional 39,696 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Amazon.com by 173.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,461,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $759,434,000 after buying an additional 2,196,353 shares during the period. Blankinship & Foster LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 216.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $4,270,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 8.1%

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $208.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total transaction of $4,585,989.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,118,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,532,195.90. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $1,965,077.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,647,456.60. The trade was a 6.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,298 shares of company stock valued at $23,818,478 in the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

