Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stock Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,108,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243,641 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Capri were worth $23,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Capri by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,377,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,613,000 after purchasing an additional 151,866 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,070,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Capri by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,688,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,736,000 after purchasing an additional 547,578 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at $2,167,000. Finally, Lind Value II ApS purchased a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at $9,087,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPRI opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.32. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $11.86 and a 12 month high of $43.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.64.

Several analysts have issued reports on CPRI shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Capri from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America began coverage on Capri in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Capri from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capri presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.08.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

