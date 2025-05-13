The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Flywire were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLYW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Flywire by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,087,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,238,000 after purchasing an additional 781,711 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Flywire by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,406,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,562 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Flywire by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,828,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,335,000 after purchasing an additional 28,944 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in Flywire by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,741,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,888 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Flywire by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,966,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,543,000 after purchasing an additional 21,818 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLYW has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Flywire in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Stephens lowered Flywire from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Flywire in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Flywire from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Flywire from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flywire

In other news, Director Gretchen Howard bought 8,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $97,245.66. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,623.80. The trade was a 40.62% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 5,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $55,671.84. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 247,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,414.88. The trade was a 2.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Price Performance

NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $11.29 on Tuesday. Flywire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 75.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.07.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Flywire had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $128.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Flywire’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company’s platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

