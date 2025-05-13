Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 8,509 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,162 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 8,509 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.7% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $27,266,582,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $180,637,081,000 after acquiring an additional 17,635,391 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 17,054.5% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,088,589 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,652,116,000 after acquiring an additional 12,018,120 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,926,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,370,309 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,782.4% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,269,638 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,540,208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $208.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.50 and its 200 day moving average is $208.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $1,965,077.51. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $26,647,456.60. This trade represents a 6.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.44, for a total value of $1,256,648.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,434,843.92. The trade was a 1.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,298 shares of company stock worth $23,818,478. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.09.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

