Northern Trust Corp Has $23.70 Million Stock Position in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,149,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,441 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Flywire were worth $23,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the 4th quarter worth about $1,118,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Flywire by 345.3% during the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 96,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 74,465 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Flywire by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 30,572 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Flywire by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,087,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,238,000 after purchasing an additional 781,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Flywire by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 220,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 110,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FLYW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Flywire from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Flywire from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Raymond James cut Flywire from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Flywire from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.62.

In related news, Director Gretchen Howard purchased 8,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $97,245.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,623.80. This trade represents a 40.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 5,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $55,671.84. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 247,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,414.88. This represents a 2.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLYW opened at $11.29 on Tuesday. Flywire Co. has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $23.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average of $16.07.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Flywire had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $128.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company’s platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

