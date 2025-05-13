Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 134,627 Shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,194,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,627 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Clarus were worth $5,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Clarus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clarus by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Clarus by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its position in Clarus by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 20,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lepercq Multi Asset Fund acquired a new position in Clarus in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CLAR shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Clarus from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Clarus from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Clarus from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Clarus stock opened at $3.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 0.87. Clarus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.13 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Clarus’s payout ratio is currently -4.83%.

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Outdoor and Adventure. The Outdoor segment offers apparels, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

