Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Decreased by First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,812 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.3% of First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,266,582,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $180,637,081,000 after acquiring an additional 17,635,391 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 17,054.5% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,088,589 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,652,116,000 after acquiring an additional 12,018,120 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,926,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,370,309 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,782.4% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,269,638 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,540,208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883,447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Up 8.1%

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $208.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.25. The company has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 5,848 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.72, for a total transaction of $1,290,770.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,265,436.64. The trade was a 7.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total transaction of $6,332,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,459,618.09. This trade represents a 5.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,298 shares of company stock worth $23,818,478 in the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.09.

View Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.