Comerica Bank Has $982,000 Stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,837 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 856,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,093,000 after purchasing an additional 137,924 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 18.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 143,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after buying an additional 21,857 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 420.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 39,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 31,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IRDM opened at $26.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.74. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.91 and a 12-month high of $35.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $214.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.83%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IRDM. William Blair raised Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. BWS Financial decreased their target price on Iridium Communications from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com cut Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Friday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

