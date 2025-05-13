Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,145 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,128,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,128,000 after buying an additional 14,310 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $784,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $1,009,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,374,000 after buying an additional 43,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ PPBI opened at $22.86 on Tuesday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $144.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.25 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 17.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pacific Premier Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In other news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $294,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,844,939.24. The trade was a 9.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

