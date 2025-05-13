Defined Financial Planning LLC Invests $2.40 Million in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Defined Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 17,840 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,000. NVIDIA comprises 2.6% of Defined Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $123.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.40 and a 200-day moving average of $127.06. The company has a market cap of $3.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 48.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $195.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.36%.

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,997,190.40. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. This trade represents a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 in the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.84.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

