Finer Wealth Management Inc. Has $9.72 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Finer Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 5.6% of Finer Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Finer Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 356,539 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,434,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,166,314 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,757,589,000 after acquiring an additional 984,570 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,648,000. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $324,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.09.

Amazon.com Stock Up 8.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $208.64 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.50 and a 200 day moving average of $208.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total transaction of $4,585,989.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,118,886 shares in the company, valued at $467,532,195.90. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.44, for a total transaction of $1,256,648.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,434,843.92. This trade represents a 1.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,298 shares of company stock valued at $23,818,478. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

