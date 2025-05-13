Comerica Bank Sells 216 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,171,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,366,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,793,000 after purchasing an additional 354,656 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 958,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,224,000 after purchasing an additional 313,897 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,725,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,545,000 after purchasing an additional 241,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth $27,519,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries Stock Up 4.4%

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $110.99 on Tuesday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.24 and a 1 year high of $164.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.70 and a 200 day moving average of $120.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MHK. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $1,191,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,616,168.96. The trade was a 10.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

Featured Articles

