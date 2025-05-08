The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,043 Shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 418,304 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 1.11% of Farmers National Banc worth $5,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Farmers National Banc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 606.0% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 6,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Farmers National Banc during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Farmers National Banc from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research report on Monday, April 21st.

Farmers National Banc Stock Performance

Shares of FMNB stock opened at $13.19 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.97 and a 200 day moving average of $13.95. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.80.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $44.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.10 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 17.05%. As a group, research analysts expect that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Farmers National Banc Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Insider Activity

In other Farmers National Banc news, Director Gina A. Richardson purchased 2,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $32,092.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,896 shares in the company, valued at $136,070. This trade represents a 30.86 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Profile

(Free Report)

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.