The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,331 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Genpact were worth $5,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Genpact by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $728,539,000 after buying an additional 61,376 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Genpact by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,853,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $423,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,790 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Genpact by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,203,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,560,000 after acquiring an additional 55,771 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Genpact by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,848,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,288,000 after purchasing an additional 208,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genpact by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,825,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,175,000 after purchasing an additional 133,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Genpact

In related news, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $664,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,167,926.94. This trade represents a 4.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on G. TD Cowen raised shares of Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on Genpact from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Genpact from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.38.

Genpact Stock Performance

NYSE G opened at $49.62 on Thursday. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $30.38 and a fifty-two week high of $56.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Genpact had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Genpact’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

