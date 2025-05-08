Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Buys Shares of 21,324 Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 363.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HIW. StockNews.com upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

NYSE HIW opened at $29.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.07 and a twelve month high of $36.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 1.20.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $200.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.22%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

