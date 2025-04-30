Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI) Stock Position Lifted by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned approximately 0.10% of Enviri worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Enviri in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enviri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Enviri in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Enviri by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Enviri during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enviri news, CFO Tom George Vadaketh purchased 40,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $249,841.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,431 shares in the company, valued at $821,072.20. The trade was a 43.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Russell C. Hochman purchased 40,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.27 per share, for a total transaction of $251,596.29. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 120,357 shares in the company, valued at $754,638.39. This represents a 50.01 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Enviri Stock Performance

NVRI stock opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. Enviri Co. has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $12.79.

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Enviri had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $558.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Enviri Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

About Enviri

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

