Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stake in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 946,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,654 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.04% of Triumph Financial worth $85,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 310.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Triumph Financial by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Triumph Financial by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Triumph Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on TFIN. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Triumph Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Triumph Financial from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Triumph Financial from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Triumph Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.20.

Triumph Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ TFIN opened at $54.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.90 and a fifty-two week high of $110.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.69 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.93.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $101.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.49 million. Triumph Financial had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 1.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Davis R. Deadman bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.50 per share, with a total value of $80,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,770. The trade was a 17.20 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debra A. Bradford acquired 1,508 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.39 per share, with a total value of $74,480.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,348 shares in the company, valued at $165,357.72. This represents a 81.96 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Financial Company Profile

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

