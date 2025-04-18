Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the forty analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.94.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. New Street Research began coverage on Shopify in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Shopify from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $144.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHOP
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shopify
Shopify Price Performance
SHOP opened at $83.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.82. Shopify has a 12 month low of $48.56 and a 12 month high of $129.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.43.
Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 22.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.
About Shopify
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Shopify
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Tariff Exemptions Set the Stage for a Taiwan Semiconductor Rally
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Mitigating Tariffs: 3 Stocks to Gain From a Weaker U.S. Dollar
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Broadcom’s Apple Relationship: AI Opportunity Meets Tariff Risk
Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.