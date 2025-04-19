Argus Cuts Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target to $47.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target lowered by Argus from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra Research upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Baird R W upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Hsbc Global Res raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Bank of America from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.20.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BAC

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC stock opened at $37.44 on Wednesday. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $33.07 and a 12 month high of $48.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $284.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $27.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 30.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of America

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolf Group Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $380,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1.6% in the first quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 40,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 81,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 18,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $998,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.