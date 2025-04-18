Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 40,584 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 48.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 40,584 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Hexcel by 1,069.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hexcel by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of HXL opened at $52.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $45.28 and a 1 year high of $73.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.11.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Hexcel had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.66%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Hexcel from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Hexcel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Hexcel from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Hexcel from an “overweight” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HXL

Hexcel Profile

(Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.